UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Furniture Sector Targets $4.5B Export In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:33 PM

Turkish furniture sector targets $4.5B export in 2020

Turkey's furniture sector, which sells goods to nearly 200 countries and regions, has set a target of $4.5 billion in exports, the head of a top trade group told Anadolu Agency

ISTANBUL/, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Turkey's furniture sector, which sells goods to nearly 200 countries and regions, has set a target of $4.5 billion in exports, the head of a top trade group told Anadolu Agency.

The sector is focused on countries with huge potential like China to boost furniture exports, especially luxury goods, according to Nuri Gurcan, head of the Furniture Industry Businessmen Association (Mobsad).

"While per capita income is constantly rising in China, there is also an increase in luxury consumption. We are sending high-quality furniture to China, which is the world's largest furniture exporter," he said.

Turkey's exports rose 12% to $3.5 billion in 2019 compared to the previous year, according to Turkish Exporters' Assembly data.

Mobsad members produce handcrafted furniture with a price per kilogram of around $15-20 in exports, while it is around $3.5 for the overall exports of Turkish furniture sector, he said.

The added-value is an important issue for export incomes and all sectors should focus on raising it, according to Gurcan.

"Due to China's new Silk Route project, we will not reach only China, but also other far Asian countries," he added.

Touching on the bilateral trade target of $100 billion between Turkey and the U.

S., he said the U.S. is also a targeted country for the furniture sector.

Turkey released the Export Master Plan last September, for raising exports in five main sectors, which were machinery, automotive, electric and electronics, chemical and food.

The plan also prioritized 17 countries -- the U.S., Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, South Korea, India, Iraq, the U.K., Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Chile.

"The furniture sector carries out projects, such as building a storage area and a furniture mall, to increase exports to the U.S.," he said.

Kayseri Organized Industrial Site and Turkey's oldest furniture showrooms MODOKO and MASKO are preparing to open two furniture malls abroad -- the U.S. and Dubai, United Arab Emirates luxury city -- in the next couple of months.

Turkey's share is around 12% in imports of neighborhood countries, he said, adding the country can raise it to 25-30%.

He added: "We should improve our brand value in our geography, especially in Russia."The Turkish furniture sector, which aims to perform $10 billion export as of 2023, employs around 250,000 people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly India World Exports Russia Turkey China Iraq Dubai Price Uzbekistan Ethiopia Brazil Japan South Africa South Korea Chile Kenya United Arab Emirates Malaysia Mexico Morocco September 2019 All Industry Share Top Asia Billion Silk Road

Recent Stories

France reports sixth confirmed coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Kuwait suspends China, Hong Kong flights

4 minutes ago

Three doctors cleared in Belgium euthanasia case

4 minutes ago

Palestine cancels 1995 Oslo Accords signed with Is ..

45 seconds ago

S.Korea's industrial output growth hits record low ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing launches temperature screening in all subw ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.