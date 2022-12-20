Turkish Gas Measuring Station in Black Sea Ready for Tests - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Turkish gas measurement station Filyos, a key hub for domestic distribution of up to 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas discovered in the Black Sea, is ready for testing, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.

Natural gas produced at the Sakarya field will be purified from liquid and solid materials and measured before being transferred to the Filyos hub for further distribution, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.

On May 27, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said that a 170-kilometer (105 miles) pipeline in the Black Sea from the Sakarya field to the port of Filyos would be put into operation in 2023.

The country has earmarked almost $10 billion to invest in the extraction and transportation of gas in the Black Sea, according to reports.

In June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey's plan was to produce 10 million cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea per day at the initial stage. The peak of production is expected in 2026 at 40 million cubic meters per day.