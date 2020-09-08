UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Home, Kitchenware Industry Grows

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:18 PM

Turkish home, kitchenware industry grows

Turkey's home and kitchenware industry grew 33% in June, 7.7% in July, and 12% in August, said a trade group on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey's home and kitchenware industry grew 33% in June, 7.7% in July, and 12% in August, said a trade group on Tuesday.

Talha Ozger, vice president of the Association of Household and Kitchenware Manufacturers and Exporters, said the sector closed last year with exports of $2.5 billion.

He noted the Turkish home and kitchenware sector exports to EU countries made up 55% of the total, with the UK as the top buyer.

"European companies are changing their supply chains due to the [corona-virus] pandemic. If we can use this opportunity, we can contribute considerably to closing up our country's current account deficit," he stressed.

The home appliances will be labeled "Made in Turkey," he said, adding Turkey has a competitive advantage compared to its rivals, offering cheaper prices to customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Turkey United Kingdom June July August Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Top UK Gov't Lawyer Resigns Over Johnson's Plans t ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France director positive for Covid-19 but ..

3 minutes ago

China makes representations with India over its ne ..

3 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing in fake accounts case till ..

8 minutes ago

RPO directs strict action against land mafia

8 minutes ago

2 killed, 898 injured in 837 accidents in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.