Turkish Inflation Exceeds 75% But Peak In Sight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:21 PM
Turkish inflation jumped above 75 percent in May, official data showed Monday, but officials expect consumer prices to have finally peaked in a cost-of-living crisis that has dogged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Turkish inflation jumped above 75 percent in May, official data showed Monday, but officials expect consumer prices to have finally peaked in a cost-of-living crisis that has dogged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey has been battling soaring consumer prices that prompted Erdogan to drop his opposition to interest-rate hikes to combat inflation.
The central bank began to raise its key rate in June 2023, gradually taking it from 8.5 percent to 50 percent.
Last month, central bank governor Fatih Karahan raised the year-end inflation forecast to 38 percent, up from a previous estimate of 36 percent.
But Karahan also said inflation would begin to slow in June after reaching a peak in May.
"The hardest part is over," Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek wrote Monday on X.
"The permanent drop in inflation will begin in June," he added. "The transition period in the fight against inflation has been completed and we are entering the process of disinflation."
Inflation will "very likely" fall under 50 percent by the end of the third quarter, Simsek predicted.
The staggering rise of consumer prices and the collapse of the Turkish lira are deemed responsible for the severe electoral setback inflicted on Erdogan's AKP party in March municipal elections.
Recent Stories
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after 'explosive eruption': volcanolog ..
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested
India praises vote conduct with Modi tipped to win
Unpacking T20 Cricket World Cup
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case
SAU played key partner role during 56th Mango Festival
AB de Villiers defends Babar Azam against mocking of his English on social media
Highlighting historic decrease in inflation, Tarar reaffirms govt's commitment t ..
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points43 minutes ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted43 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD1 hour ago
-
Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps18 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting digitalization in FB ..12 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden2 hours ago
-
KPRA surpasses annual target for the fiscal year 2023-243 hours ago
-
McKinsey team meets Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection3 hours ago