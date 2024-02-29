Open Menu

Turkish Inflation Expected To Rise In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Türkiye's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 66.3% in February, according to an Anadolu survey on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate was 64.86% in January, and 64.27% in December.

A group of 10 economists forecast that monthly inflation will average 4.04%, with projections ranging between 3.4% and 5%. Monthly inflation in January was 6.7%.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce February's consumer price index on Monday, March 4.

