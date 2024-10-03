Open Menu

Turkish Inflation Falls Less Than Expected In Sept At 49.4%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Turkish inflation falls less than expected in Sept at 49.4%

Turkish annual inflation slowed less than expected in September to 49.4 percent, official data showed Thursday, a figure which analysts said could disappoint central bank officials after a series of interest rate hikes

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Turkish annual inflation slowed less than expected in September to 49.4 percent, official data showed Thursday, a figure which analysts said could disappoint central bank officials after a series of interest rate hikes.

Turkey's central bank began to raise rates last year in efforts to battle soaring prices, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.

The September inflation figure was higher than the 48.1 percent consumer price increase forecast by Turkish economists cited by local media.

Inflation had reached 52 percent in August.

"The smaller-than-expected decline in Turkey's headline rate to 49.4 percent y/y (year-on-year) in September will be a disappointment to policymakers at the central bank," Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at the London-based Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.

He said the figure showed that a monetary easing cycle was unlikely to start until 2025 -- later than most other analysts have been forecasting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Bank Price Tayyip Erdogan August September Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship

4 minutes ago
 Tareen wows quality education provision in south P ..

Tareen wows quality education provision in south Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College ..

Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine

9 minutes ago
 Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

12 minutes ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

12 minutes ago
Industrial units under strict surveillance followi ..

Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..

12 minutes ago
 UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but kee ..

UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

12 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrang ..

Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

12 minutes ago
 Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

17 minutes ago
 AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business