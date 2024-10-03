Turkish Inflation Falls Less Than Expected In Sept At 49.4%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Turkish annual inflation slowed less than expected in September to 49.4 percent, official data showed Thursday, a figure which analysts said could disappoint central bank officials after a series of interest rate hikes
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Turkish annual inflation slowed less than expected in September to 49.4 percent, official data showed Thursday, a figure which analysts said could disappoint central bank officials after a series of interest rate hikes.
Turkey's central bank began to raise rates last year in efforts to battle soaring prices, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.
The September inflation figure was higher than the 48.1 percent consumer price increase forecast by Turkish economists cited by local media.
Inflation had reached 52 percent in August.
"The smaller-than-expected decline in Turkey's headline rate to 49.4 percent y/y (year-on-year) in September will be a disappointment to policymakers at the central bank," Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at the London-based Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.
He said the figure showed that a monetary easing cycle was unlikely to start until 2025 -- later than most other analysts have been forecasting.
Recent Stories
Mehfil-e-Milad held at LDA office
Pakistan to host Cross Country Athletics C'ship
Tareen wows quality education provision in south Punjab
Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut
5 Dead, several injured in accident
Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..
UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base
Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar27 minutes ago
-
Pakistani IT companies shine at AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 in Amsterdam’1 hour ago
-
Traders from Peshawar felicitated newly elected office bearers of SCCI2 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains754 more points2 hours ago
-
Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Prize by WTO2 hours ago
-
Sikandar Kuli Khattak elected as chairman KP Textile Mills Association2 hours ago
-
Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions20 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5B in bilateral trade volume, says Finnish foreign minister3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,100 to Rs 274,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
Easing inflation lifts profit at UK supermarket Tesco14 minutes ago
-
Pak-Malaysia agree for fostering deeper economic, trade cooperation4 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 03 October 202453 seconds ago