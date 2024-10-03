Turkish Inflation Falls To 49.4% In September
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Turkey's annual inflation rate fell further to 49.4 percent in September after reaching 52 percent in August, official data showed on Thursday
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Turkey's annual inflation rate fell further to 49.4 percent in September after reaching 52 percent in August, official data showed on Thursday.
The figure, however, was higher than the 48.1 percent consumer price increase forecast by Turkish economists cited by local media.
Inflation increased 2.97 percent on a monthly basis in September, the TUIK statistics agency said.
Turkey's central bank began to raise interest rates last year in an effort to battle soaring prices, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy.
Erdogan this week said inflation was on a downward trend.
"Our people will feel the slowdown more in the bazaars, and in their shopping baskets," he added.
According to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul alone increased by 3.9 percent on a monthly basis and 59.2 percent on an annual basis in September.
Turkey's annual inflation rate reached a decades-long high of 85 percent in October 2022, according to official data.
It fell to 38.2 percent in June 2023 before rising again. It reached 75 percent in May this year but started to fall in June.
The biggest price increases in September came from housing, which rose almost 98 percent on an annual basis, followed by educaiton at 93.6 percent, and restaurant and hotels at 65.4 percent.
Recent Stories
Tareen wows quality education provision in south Punjab
Naval Chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut
5 Dead, several injured in accident
Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..
UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base
Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Orderly room for police officials held
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani IT companies shine at AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 in Amsterdam’1 hour ago
-
Traders from Peshawar felicitated newly elected office bearers of SCCI1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains754 more points2 hours ago
-
Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Prize by WTO2 hours ago
-
Sikandar Kuli Khattak elected as chairman KP Textile Mills Association2 hours ago
-
Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions14 minutes ago
-
Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5B in bilateral trade volume, says Finnish foreign minister3 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,100 to Rs 274,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
Easing inflation lifts profit at UK supermarket Tesco9 minutes ago
-
Pak-Malaysia agree for fostering deeper economic, trade cooperation3 hours ago
-
Dengue hits back with 134 highest one day cases4 hours ago