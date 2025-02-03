Open Menu

Turkish Inflation Slows To 42.1% In January

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 06:01 PM

Turkish inflation slows to 42.1% in January

Annual inflation slowed in Turkey in January for the eighth consecutive month, official figures showed Monday

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Annual inflation slowed in Turkey in January for the eighth consecutive month, official figures showed Monday.

Consumer prices rose by 42.1 percent year-on-year, compared with 44.3 percent a month earlier, figures from Turkey's TUIK statistics institute said.

Turkey has experienced double-digit inflation since 2019, making life increasingly more expensive for millions of people, notably hitting the cost of education, housing, healthcare and restaurants and hotels.

The annual rate peaked at 75 percent in May before starting to ease from June.

On January 23, Turkey's central bank lowered its key interest rate to 45 percent from 50 percent in December, saying its efforts to tame sky-high inflation were starting to pay off.

The monthly inflation accelerated to five percent in January, compared to one percent the previous month, TUIK data showed.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the increase was due to "seasonal effects" and vowed inflation would keep on falling down, in a message on X.

William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a policy note that a jump in monthly inflation was "always likely" given the minimum wage hike hike around the turn of the year.

The net monthly minimum wage has been raised by 30 percent to 22,104 lira ($600), beginning from January 1.

The official inflation figures are disputed by the ENAG group of independent economists, which publishes its own monthly figures and gave a January year-on-year estimate of 81 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at ..

Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand

4 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches national table tenni ..

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more poin ..

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points

9 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

37 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

37 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

52 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

1 hour ago
 Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic c ..

Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

2 hours ago
 Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: da ..

Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%

Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%

6 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business