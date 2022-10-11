UrduPoint.com

Turkish Interior Minister Not Ruling Out Terrorist Attack In Istanbul Residence Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Turkish Interior Minister Not Ruling Out Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Residence Blast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu did not rule out on Tuesday that a powerful explosion that had rocked a residential building in Istanbul could be a terrorist attack.

An explosion went off in a residential building in the district of Kadikoy on Sunday and caused a fire. The authorities said that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Law enforcement officers have repotedly launched an investigation into the incident, to verify the likelihood of a terrorist attack.

"It may or may not be a terrorist attack. We are checking all details," Soylu told a briefing, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

After collecting the testimony of 30 witnesses, the authorities could not find the connection between the incident and actions of any terrorist organization, according to the minister.

