Turkish Interior Minister Not Ruling Out Terrorist Attack in Istanbul Residence Blast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu did not rule out on Tuesday that a powerful explosion that had rocked a residential building in Istanbul could be a terrorist attack.

An explosion went off in a residential building in the district of Kadikoy on Sunday and caused a fire. The authorities said that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Law enforcement officers have repotedly launched an investigation into the incident, to verify the likelihood of a terrorist attack.

"It may or may not be a terrorist attack. We are checking all details," Soylu told a briefing, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported.

After collecting the testimony of 30 witnesses, the authorities could not find the connection between the incident and actions of any terrorist organization, according to the minister.