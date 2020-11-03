UrduPoint.com
Turkish Lira Drops To Another Record Low Against US Dollar On Election Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Turkish Lira Drops to Another Record Low Against US Dollar on Election Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Turkish lira has dropped to another record low against the US Dollar as voting takes place in the US presidential election, according to trading data on Tuesday.

As of 11:20 GMT, the Turkish lira was trading at 8.4971 to $1, an increase of 0.93 percent from the previous close. At one point during trading on Tuesday, the lira surpassed the 8.5 mark to the US dollar.

On Friday, following the powerful earthquake in Turkey's Izmir province that left more than 100 people dead, the lira was trading at 8.368 to $1.

Pollsters have tipped Democrat candidate Joe Biden to win Tuesday's presidential election. Analysts have predicted that a Biden victory would result in the United States taking tougher action against Turkey, after the Democrat candidate called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an "autocrat" in an interview with the New York Times newspaper back in December.

