Turkish Lira Falls To All-Time Low Against Dollar After Powerful Earthquake In Izmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Turkish Lira Falls to All-Time Low Against Dollar After Powerful Earthquake in Izmir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Turkey's lira has sunk to its all-time low against the US Dollar following reports about the magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the western Izmir province, trading data shows.

As of 15:40 Moscow time (12:40 GMT), the exchange rate reached 8.368 lira per $1 dollar, up by one percent from the previous close.

Significant damage was reported in Izmir, several houses were destroyed.

