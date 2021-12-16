Turkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish currency on Thursday fell by more than 3% against the dollar reaching the value of 15 lira to the dollar, according to trading data, in anticipation of a new reduction of the key rate by the Turkish central bank

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Turkish Currency on Thursday fell by more than 3% against the Dollar reaching the value of 15 lira to the dollar, according to trading data, in anticipation of a new reduction of the key rate by the Turkish central bank

Early trading opened at 14.8 lira against the dollar but by 06:10 GMT, it slumped to the new record low of 15.29 lira per dollar, according to the trading data.

The Turkish currency has lost more than 50% of its value over the past year, and on November 23 fell from 11.

4 to 13.2 against 1 US dollar, its largest devaluation in 20 years. This led to protests in several large cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, and prompted calls for the government to resign.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that a policy of gradual key rate decrease will help Turkey lower inflation. Opposition politicians demanded that the 2023 election should be moved closer after accusing the president of dragging the country into an economic crisis. Erdogan insisted the election would be held as scheduled.