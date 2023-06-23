Open Menu

Turkish Lira Plunges To New Lows Following Rate Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Turkish currency on Friday sank to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar a day after the central bank hiked its key interest rate well below market expectations

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Turkish currency on Friday sank to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar a day after the central bank hiked its key interest rate well below market expectations.

The lira hit 25.0 against the greenback at around 11 a.m. local time (0800 GMT). The currency's depreciation has exceeded 20 percent since the beginning of the year.

On Thursday, T�rkiye's central bank, led by its new governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, raised the interest rate from 8.5 percent to 15 percent, the first such hike in over two years.

Arda Cosar, treasury director at Ahlatci Investment Company, told Hurriyet Daily News that the rate hike was below expectations, leading to the lira's depreciation. He said the anticipation rate was 15 to 20 percent.

