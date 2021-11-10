UrduPoint.com

Turkish Lira Trades At Record Low Amid US Inflation Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:51 PM

The Turkish currency lira slipped to an all-time low on Wednesday after US inflation was reported to have surged to its highest rate in decades

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Turkish Currency lira slipped to an all-time low on Wednesday after US inflation was reported to have surged to its highest rate in decades.

Market data showed the lira trading at 9.86 per US Dollar.

The currency has shed more than 20% of its value so far this year, becoming the worst performer in emerging markets.

The US Labor Department said on Wednesday that core producer prices increased to an unexpected 6.2% year-on-year, hitting the highest point since 1990. This is despite Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisting that price hikes were temporary and driven by the pandemic.

