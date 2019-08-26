UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Manufacturing Capacity Use Improves In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:39 PM

Turkish manufacturing capacity use improves in August

The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased slightly on a monthly basis in August, according to a Central Bank survey released on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased slightly on a monthly basis in August, according to a Central Bank survey released on Monday.

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 76.6% of its capacity this month, up 0.4 percentage points from July.

Capacity utilization rate (CUR) figures are based on responses to the bank's business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, as 1,790 firms responded to the survey this month, the bank said.

In the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was posted in investment goods with 76.5%, while the lowest CUR was 74.3% for durable consumer goods.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank July August From Industry

Recent Stories

PASSD to announce 'Social Partnerships Platform' f ..

53 seconds ago

Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capi ..

3 minutes ago

Israel's Aggression Against Regional Countries to ..

18 minutes ago

Johnson Says Chances for Better Brexit Deal Improv ..

18 minutes ago

Four-day anti polio campaign begins

18 minutes ago

DR Congo unveils new government after seven-month ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.