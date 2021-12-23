Turkish National Currency Strengthens by 15% - Trading Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The Turkish lira grew in value by 15% on Thursday in the wake of a record drop earlier in the week, as the Currency rate has returned to the level of 10-11 liras per the US Dollar, according to trading data.

As of 12:04 GMT, the lira is trading at 10.8 against the US dollar, compared to the previous day's final rate of 12.04.