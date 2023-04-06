Close
Turkish Parliament Approves Botas Structural Changes To Create New Gas Hub - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Turkish Parliament Approves Botas Structural Changes to Create New Gas Hub - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Turkish parliament has approved changing the structure of state-owned oil and gas company Botas with a view to enabling the creation of a Russia-proposed gas hub project, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in March that the gas hub project would need the parliament's approval as it entails legislative changes.

The legislation passed by parliament will pave the way for private businesses to participate in gas imports by creating new divisions and companies within Botas, the Sabah newspaper reported. The structural changes in the state-owned company will be regulated under a separate presidential decree, the newspaper said.

The changes expanding private participation in imports will apply to natural gas only and not liquefied natural gas and pipeline natural gas at the spot market, according to the report.

In October 2022, the presidents of Turkey and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkey but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

