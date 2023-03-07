Turkish Parliament to Consider Russia-Turkey Gas Hub in Coming Days - Energy Minister

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The Russia-proposed initiative of creating a gas hub in Turkey will be on the agenda of the Turkish parliament in the coming days, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

"In the coming days, this issue (of the gas hub) will be put on the agenda of the parliament, and then the legal infrastructure will be completed," Donmez said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Star.

The minister stated that the parliament would consider amendments to one or several laws to provide necessary legal framework for the implementation of the hub project.

The active phase of negotiations was suspended due to the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Turkey that occurred in February.

They will be resuming in the near future, according to the report.

In October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Turkish leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, instructed their governments to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the idea is not only to create a trading platform in Turkey, but also to develop infrastructure and increase the volume of supplies to Europe. He said other countries can also join in as suppliers, including Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan.

