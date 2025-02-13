LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan will significantly boost

bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between the two Muslim countries.

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman said, in a media statement

here on Thursday, that the visit helped enhance cooperation in key sectors such as trade,

investment, cultural exchange and bilateral trade, which currently stands at US $ 1.3 billion,

and work towards an ambitious target of US $ 5 billion annually. This goal will be pursued

through the expansion of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) and the removal of trade

barriers, including non-tariff obstacles and market access challenges faced by Pakistan’s textile

sector in Turkiye.

The Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum brought together leading investors

and business leaders to explore new opportunities in energy, infrastructure, and technology

sectors.

He said, this visit marks a defining moment in Turkiye-Pakistan relations, setting the stage

for a more robust and diversified partnership that promises shared prosperity and security.

He said MoUs will deepen economic and strategic collaboration.