Open Menu

Turkish President's Visit To Boost Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Turkish President's visit to boost bilateral trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan will significantly boost

bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between the two Muslim countries.

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman said, in a media statement

here on Thursday, that the visit helped enhance cooperation in key sectors such as trade,

investment, cultural exchange and bilateral trade, which currently stands at US $ 1.3 billion,

and work towards an ambitious target of US $ 5 billion annually. This goal will be pursued

through the expansion of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) and the removal of trade

barriers, including non-tariff obstacles and market access challenges faced by Pakistan’s textile

sector in Turkiye.

The Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum brought together leading investors

and business leaders to explore new opportunities in energy, infrastructure, and technology

sectors.

He said, this visit marks a defining moment in Turkiye-Pakistan relations, setting the stage

for a more robust and diversified partnership that promises shared prosperity and security.

He said MoUs will deepen economic and strategic collaboration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

15 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement scales up Effo ..

Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..

20 minutes ago
 Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their fina ..

Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..

22 minutes ago
 Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

35 minutes ago
 UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation ..

UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report

35 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW

35 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

1 hour ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business