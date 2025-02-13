Turkish President's Visit To Boost Bilateral Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan will significantly boost
bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between the two Muslim countries.
Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman said, in a media statement
here on Thursday, that the visit helped enhance cooperation in key sectors such as trade,
investment, cultural exchange and bilateral trade, which currently stands at US $ 1.3 billion,
and work towards an ambitious target of US $ 5 billion annually. This goal will be pursued
through the expansion of the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) and the removal of trade
barriers, including non-tariff obstacles and market access challenges faced by Pakistan’s textile
sector in Turkiye.
The Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum brought together leading investors
and business leaders to explore new opportunities in energy, infrastructure, and technology
sectors.
He said, this visit marks a defining moment in Turkiye-Pakistan relations, setting the stage
for a more robust and diversified partnership that promises shared prosperity and security.
He said MoUs will deepen economic and strategic collaboration.
