ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that the Turkish private sector had evinced keen interest in collaboration, joint ventures, and investment with the Pak furniture industry.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is currently on a Turkiye visit said that fostering better collaboration and attracting foreign investment to Pakistan's furniture sector could have a positive impact on the industry's growth, leading to economic benefits for the country as a whole, said a news release issued here.

"Collaborating with international counterparts can open up new avenues for growth, innovation, and increased market access", he remarked.

"Moreover, attracting foreign investment could bring in capital, technology, and expertise, which can help enhance the overall competitiveness and productivity of the sector." By holding fruitful meetings with Turkish counterparts, he said, "PFC is working towards strengthening ties with foreign businesses and investors.

" This could involve discussing potential partnerships, joint ventures, or investment opportunities in Pakistan's furniture industry, he added.

"Additionally, such interactions may also facilitate knowledge exchange, best practices sharing, and access to new markets," he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, "Foreign investment can play a significant role in economic development and the furniture industry, being a key sector with potential for growth and employment generation, can greatly benefit from these initiatives." He said, "It can create job opportunities, boost local production, and improve the overall quality of products and services offered in the market."However, he said, "It is essential to maintain transparency, uphold business ethics, and ensure mutual benefits for all stakeholders involved in these collaborations."