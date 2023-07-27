Open Menu

Turkish Private Sector Interested In Collaborating With Pakistan's Furniture Industry: Mian Kashif

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Turkish private sector interested in collaborating with Pakistan's furniture industry: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said that the Turkish private sector had evinced keen interest in collaboration, joint ventures, and investment with the Pak furniture industry.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is currently on a Turkiye visit said that fostering better collaboration and attracting foreign investment to Pakistan's furniture sector could have a positive impact on the industry's growth, leading to economic benefits for the country as a whole, said a news release issued here.

"Collaborating with international counterparts can open up new avenues for growth, innovation, and increased market access", he remarked.

"Moreover, attracting foreign investment could bring in capital, technology, and expertise, which can help enhance the overall competitiveness and productivity of the sector." By holding fruitful meetings with Turkish counterparts, he said, "PFC is working towards strengthening ties with foreign businesses and investors.

" This could involve discussing potential partnerships, joint ventures, or investment opportunities in Pakistan's furniture industry, he added.

"Additionally, such interactions may also facilitate knowledge exchange, best practices sharing, and access to new markets," he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said, "Foreign investment can play a significant role in economic development and the furniture industry, being a key sector with potential for growth and employment generation, can greatly benefit from these initiatives." He said, "It can create job opportunities, boost local production, and improve the overall quality of products and services offered in the market."However, he said, "It is essential to maintain transparency, uphold business ethics, and ensure mutual benefits for all stakeholders involved in these collaborations."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Business Visit Job May Market All From Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

11 hours ago
24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

13 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business