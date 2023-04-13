UrduPoint.com

Turkish Private Sector's Foreign Debt At $158B In February

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Turkish private sector's foreign debt at $158B in February

The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $158 billion as of February, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank said on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $158 billion as of February, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

Long-term loans amounted to $149.3 billion, down $1.7 billion, while short-term loans �excluding trade credits � were $8.

7 billion, up $271 million, over the same period.

Financial institutions' share of long-term loans was at 34.5%, while non-financial institutions' share was at 65.5%; these figures were 73.9% and 26.1%, respectively, for short-term loans.

Some 61.3% of long-term loans were in the US dollar, followed by the euro (34.7%), Turkish lira (1.9%), and other currencies (2.1%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Same Lira Euro February From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

6 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

6 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

56 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

8 minutes ago
 Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After ..

Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.