UrduPoint.com

Turkish Private Sector's Foreign Debt At $158B In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Turkish private sector's foreign debt at $158B in February

The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $158 billion as of February, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ):The Turkish private sector's foreign debt totaled $158 billion as of February, down $1.4 billion from the end of 2022, the Central Bank.

Long-term loans amounted to $149.3 billion, down $1.7 billion, while short-term loans excluding trade credits were $8.7 billion, up $271 million, over the same period.

Financial institutions' share of long-term loans was at 34.5%, while non-financial institutions' share was at 65.5%; these figures were 73.9% and 26.1%, respectively, for short-term loans.

Some 61.3% of long-term loans were in the US dollar, followed by the euro (34.7%), Turkish lira (1.9%), and other currencies (2.1%).

On the short-term side, the dollar's share was at 33.6%, the euro's at 37.8%, and the Turkish lira's at 23.3%, and other currencies' at 5.3%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Same Lira Euro February From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sed ..

LHC grants bail to Imran Khan till April 26 in sedition case

14 minutes ago
 SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

SC orders SBP to release funds for Punjab polls

27 minutes ago
 First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Un ..

First Planes Carrying Prisoners Depart in Yemen Under UN-Supervised Swap Deal - ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and C ..

UAE participates in Second Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting ..

43 minutes ago
 Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans ..

Over 1,11,686 fine tickets issued under e-challans system in Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to ..

Free rice seeds, other equipment to distribute to farmers in Balochistan: Umaid ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.