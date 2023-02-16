Turkish Private Sector's Foreign Debt At $160.1B In December 2022
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:01 PM
The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans totaled $160.1 billion as of the end of December 2022, the country's Central Bank announced on Thursday
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans totaled $160.1 billion as of the end of December 2022, the country's Central Bank announced on Thursday.
The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad dropped $7 billion from end-2021, the bank data showed.
Short-term loans � excluding trade credits � of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $8.6 billion, up $1.7 billion, while long-term loans fell $8.7 billion to $151.5 billionThe private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $41.8 billion for the next 12 months by the end of December.