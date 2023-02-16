(@FahadShabbir)

The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans totaled $160.1 billion as of the end of December 2022, the country's Central Bank announced on Thursday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans totaled $160.1 billion as of the end of December 2022, the country's Central Bank announced on Thursday.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad dropped $7 billion from end-2021, the bank data showed.

Short-term loans � excluding trade credits � of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $8.6 billion, up $1.7 billion, while long-term loans fell $8.7 billion to $151.5 billionThe private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $41.8 billion for the next 12 months by the end of December.