The Turkish private sector's outstanding foreign loans totaled $160.1 billion as of the end of December 2022, the country's Central Bank announced on Thursday

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad dropped $7 billion from end-2021, the bank data showed.

Short-term loans � excluding trade credits � of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $8.6 billion, up $1.7 billion, while long-term loans fell $8.7 billion to $151.5 billionThe private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $41.8 billion for the next 12 months by the end of December.

