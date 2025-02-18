Turkish Private Sector's Foreign Debt Rises To $173.3B At End-2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans increased to $173.3 billion as of end-2024, the country's Central Bank said on Tuesday.
The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad grew by $17.6 billion compared to a year ago, the bank data showed.
Short-term loans – excluding trade credits – of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $15.5 billion, up $2.8 billion, while long-term loans rose $1.2 million to $157.8 billion.
The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $53.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of last year.
