Open Menu

Turkish Private Sector's Foreign Debt Rises To $173.3B At End-2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Turkish private sector's foreign debt rises to $173.3B at end-2024

The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans increased to $173.3 billion as of end-2024, the country's Central Bank said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Turkish private sector's outstanding external loans increased to $173.3 billion as of end-2024, the country's Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad grew by $17.6 billion compared to a year ago, the bank data showed.

Short-term loans – excluding trade credits – of the sector received from abroad in the same period reached $15.5 billion, up $2.8 billion, while long-term loans rose $1.2 million to $157.8 billion.

The private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad, based on a remaining maturity basis, point to principal repayments of $53.4 billion for the next 12 months by the end of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with m ..

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirat ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary coo ..

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibit ..

SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dis ..

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

6 minutes ago
 Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Division ..

Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio

6 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacob ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad

6 minutes ago
 Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores ..

Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities

6 minutes ago
 World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela D ..

World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam

6 minutes ago
 Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, di ..

Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..

6 minutes ago
 Bill proposed strict punishments for drug traffick ..

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business