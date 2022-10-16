(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Turkish scientists developed a gas hub project with the ability to transport up to 75 billion cubic meters of gas per year 3 months before Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced a similar idea, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea and Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On Friday, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

Scientists from the faculty of engineering of the Gumushane University prepared a scientific work entitled "Turkey - the central country in the Eurasian energy security," the Yeni Safak newspaper reported.

Head of the Gumushane faculty of geophysical engineering Nafiz Maden noted that the scientific team will provide comprehensive support if the project is implemented.

"Turkey has proved to the whole world that it is a country that will protect Europe from the cold in winter today, just like yesterday it protected Europe and the whole world from hunger. We have developed a gas pipeline project. We did this not as a forecast, but for purely scientific research," Maden said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Turkey will distribute the natural gas to Europe via three different routes, Maden said, adding that the southern route will be used to supply gas to Italy, the middle route for gas supplies to Serbia and other countries via Bulgaria, Albania, Kosovo, Macedonia and others, while the northern route - for the supply of gas to Romania, Slovenia, Hungary, and further to Germany.

According to Maden, Turkey will become a central country, not the transit one due to the project.