Turkish State Lender Ziraat Bank Gets $500M Loan From China Eximbank

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2024 | 05:23 PM

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank gets $500M loan from China Eximbank

Turkish state-run lender Ziraat Bank received a $500 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of China (China Eximbank)

According to a statement from Ziraat Bank on Monday, the two-tranche financing deal with a three-year maturity with China Eximbank aims to help Türkiye and China boost bilateral trade volume.

According to a statement from Ziraat Bank on Monday, the two-tranche financing deal with a three-year maturity with China Eximbank aims to help Türkiye and China boost bilateral trade volume.

"Our bank will continue to contribute and generate economic value to all sectors that are priority for the development of Türkiye, especially our exporters, with the funding obtained from the loan agreement, which also includes the local currency tranche," read the statement.

More Stories From Business