Turkish State-Owned Company to Conduct Oil Exploration on Border With Syria - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) State-owned company Turkish Petroleum International Company (TPIC) will conduct oil exploration for a period of five years in the Turkish provinces of Mardin and Sirnak on the border with Syria, the Star newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, the oil exploration license obtained by TPIC covers an area of nearly 12 hectares (30 acres).

Meanwhile, Turkish company Indigo Group received a license for oil exploration for a period of five years on an area of nearly 30 hectares in Turkey's Nevsehir, the newspaper reported.

In December, the TPIC announced a discovery of oil reserves near Turkey-Syria border, located 32 kilometers (20 miles) east of the Mardin district.

The TPIC has been maintaining its petroleum exploration works in Turkey's regions to make a contribution to the country's growing economy by reducing the dependence on foreign sources in the energy area.