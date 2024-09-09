Turkish Stock Exchange Begins Week Looking Up
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,795.24 points, an increase of 0.25% or 24.08 points from the previous close.
On Friday, the BIST 100 index decreased by 1.67% to 9,771.
16 points, with a daily transaction volume of 74 billion liras ($2.17 billion)
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 33.9857 as of 9.55 a.m. (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.6487, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.5905.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,518.90, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $71.89 per barrel.
