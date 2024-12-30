Turkish Stock Exchange Down 1.35% At Close
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Monday at 9,889.71 points, down 1.35% from the previous close.
The BIST 100 index, starting the week at 10,040.66, lost 135.76 points from Friday's close.
The lowest point for the index during the day was 9,889.71, while the daily high was 10,061.32.
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.3400 as of 6.35 pm local time (1535GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.7170, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.2785
The price of gold was $2,601.70 per ounce, while the barrel price of Brent oil was $74.30.
