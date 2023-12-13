Turkish stock exchange down at midweek open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,718.96 points, falling 0.39%, or 29.89 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Tuesday at 7,748.85 points, up 0.29%, with a daily trading volume of 83 billion liras ($2.

87 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.0516 as of 9.55 a.m. local time (0655GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 31.3277, and a British pound traded for 36.4660 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $72.59 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,989.75.