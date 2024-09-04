Turkish Stock Exchange Down At Midweek Opening
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,929.83 points, decreasing 0.92% or 91.97 points from the previous close.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.87% to close the day at 10,021.
80 points with a transaction volume of 78.4 billion liras ($2.3 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0875 as of 10.08 a.m. (0708GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.6705, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.6798.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,517.85, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $73.20.
