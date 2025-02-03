Turkish stock exchange down at week opening

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,918.35 points, down 0.86% or 86.04 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed last week at 10,004.38 points, increasing 0.

77%, with a daily trading volume of 94 billion liras ($2.62 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 35.9270 as of 09.55 am local time (0655GMT), while the euro/lira rate stood at 36.8340 and a British pound traded for 44.1420 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $76.20 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,786.50.