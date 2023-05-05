UrduPoint.com

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Friday's Open

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at Friday's open

ANKARA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 4,481.40 points, down by 0.07%, or 2.95 points, from the previous close.??????? Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed Thursday at 4,484.35 points, a slight decrease of 0.

04%, with a daily trading volume of 41 billion Turkish liras ($2.09 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 19.4985 as of 09.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 21.5348, while a British pound traded for 24.6344 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $73.42 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,055.15.

