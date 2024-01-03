Turkish stock exchange flat at midweek open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,624.59 points, marginally up by 0.30 points versus the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.06% to 7,624.

29 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 78 billion liras ($2.62 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.7796 as of 09.51 a.m. local time (07.51 GMT), the euro/lira rate stood at 32.6758, while a British pound traded for 37.6575 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.92 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,072.95.