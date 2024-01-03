Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Midweek Open

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at midweek open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 7,624.59 points, marginally up by 0.30 points versus the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index surged 2.06% to 7,624.

29 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 78 billion liras ($2.62 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.7796 as of 09.51 a.m. local time (07.51 GMT), the euro/lira rate stood at 32.6758, while a British pound traded for 37.6575 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $75.92 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,072.95.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold Billion

Recent Stories

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

24 minutes ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

5 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

14 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

14 hours ago
No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

14 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

14 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

14 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

14 hours ago
 Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business