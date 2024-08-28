Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Midweek Opening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 9,757.77 points, a slight rise of 0.09% or 9.02 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index hiked 1.91% to close the day at 9,748.

75 points with a transaction volume of 76.3 billion liras ($2.24 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0410 as of 09.53 a.m. (0653GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.9547, and the GBP/TRY rate was 45.0352.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,542.35, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $78.71.

