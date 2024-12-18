Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Midweek Opening
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10,007.26 points, down 0.04% or 4.01 points from the previous close.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.14% to close at 10,011.
27 points, with a daily transaction volume of 83 billion liras ($2.37 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 35.0172 as of 09.55 a.m. (0655GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.8013, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.5089.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,661.47 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $73.24 per barrel.
