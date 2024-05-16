Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 10.171,09 points, down slightly by 2.3 points over the previous close.
At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 index rose by 1.17% to 10,173.
42 points, with a daily transaction volume of 104 billion liras ($3.22 billion).
The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.2755 as of 10.15 a.m. (0715GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 34.9910, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.6565.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,361.60, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.70.
