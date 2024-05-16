Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 10,189.06 points, up 0.3% or 30.43 points over the previous close.

At the midweek's close, the BIST 100 index fell by 0.15% to 10,158.

63 points, with a daily transaction volume of 91 billion Turkish liras ($2.82 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 32.2170 as of 10.20 a.m. (0720GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.1340, while the GBP/TRY rate was 40.9660.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,386.90, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $82.90.

