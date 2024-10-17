Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Thursday at 8.948,59 points, down slightly 0.08% or 7.44 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index was up by 1.08% to 8,956.

03 points, with a daily transaction volume of 71 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).

As of 10.00 am (0700GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.1890 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 37.1015 for the euro, and 44.3960 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,681.95, and the Brent crude oil traded at $73.70 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Oil Lira Price Euro Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

3 minutes ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

2 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

14 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

14 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

14 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

14 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

14 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business