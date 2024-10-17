Turkish stock exchange flat at open

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Thursday at 8.948,59 points, down slightly 0.08% or 7.44 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index was up by 1.08% to 8,956.

03 points, with a daily transaction volume of 71 billion Turkish liras ($2.08 billion).

As of 10.00 am (0700GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.1890 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 37.1015 for the euro, and 44.3960 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,681.95, and the Brent crude oil traded at $73.70 per barrel.