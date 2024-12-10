Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 10,257.19 points, decreasing 0.2 points from the previous close.
On Monday, the BIST 100 index increased by 1.75% to 10,257.39 points, with a daily transaction volume of 120.
1 billion liras ($3.45 billion).
As of 10.25 am (0625GMT), the exchange rates stood at 34.8430 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.8160 for the euro, and 44.4299 for the British pound.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,669.70, and the price of Brent crude oil traded at $71.7 per barrel.
