Turkish stock exchange flat at open

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Wednesday at 9,962.85 points, down 0.09% or 9.18 points from the previous close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 index also fell by 1.13% to 9,972.

03 points, with a daily transaction volume of 94 billion Turkish liras ($2.67 billion).

As of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), the exchange rates stood at 35.3690 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.6240 for the euro, and 44.1500 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,653.28, and Brent crude oil traded at $77.10 per barrel.