Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9.829,94 points, down slightly by 0.07% or 6.55 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 fell by 0.42% to 9,836.49 points, with a daily transaction volume of 79.

2 billion Turkish liras ($2.18 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 36.2650 liras to the US Dollar, 37.9920 to the euro, and 44.7730 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,913.80, while Brent crude oil was trading at $75.3 per barrel.

