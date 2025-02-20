Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Open
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Thursday at 9,764.55 points, inching up 0.01% or 0.88 points from the previous close.
On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index fell 1.55% to 9,763.
67 points, with a daily transaction volume of 119 billion Turkish liras ($3.29 billion).
As of 10.05 am (0705GMT), the exchange rates stood at 36.3230 for the US Dollar against the Turkish lira, 37.9830 for the euro, and 45.7400 for the British pound.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,948.52 and Brent crude oil traded at $75.70 per barrel.
