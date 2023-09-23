Turkish stock exchange flat at Thursday open

ANKARA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 7,714.90 points, slightly down by 0.06%, or 4.92 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day at 7,719.82 points, down 0.

82%, with a daily trading volume of 118 billion liras ($4.36 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 27.0446 as of 9.50 a.m. local time (0650GMT), and the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.7983, and a British pound traded for 33.3358 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $92.64 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,948.35.