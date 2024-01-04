Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Thursday Open

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 7,421.86 points, up 0.13%, or 9.82 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 2.78% to 7,412.

04 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 86 billion Turkish liras ($2.90 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.7855 as of 09.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.6681, and a British pound traded for 37.7570 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.81 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,054.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Lira Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

12 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

12 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

14 hours ago
Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

13 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

14 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

13 hours ago
 PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

14 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

14 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business