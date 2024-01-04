Turkish stock exchange flat at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 7,421.86 points, up 0.13%, or 9.82 points, from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 2.78% to 7,412.

04 points at close, with daily transaction volume of 86 billion Turkish liras ($2.90 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.7855 as of 09.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.6681, and a British pound traded for 37.7570 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $78.81 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,054.60.