ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,840,00 points, down 0.06% or 5.85 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dipped 1.06% to close the day at 9,845.85 points with a transaction volume of 84 billion liras ($2.34 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 36.0121 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.1244, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.5215.

The gold remained at record high levels on Tuesday hitting $2,941.56 per ounce as heightened trade tensions and economic uncertainty fueled robust demand for the safe-haven asset, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.28.