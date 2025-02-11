Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Flat At Tuesday's Open

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Turkish stock exchange flat at Tuesday's open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 9,840,00 points, down 0.06% or 5.85 points from the previous close.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dipped 1.06% to close the day at 9,845.85 points with a transaction volume of 84 billion liras ($2.34 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 36.0121 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.1244, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.5215.

The gold remained at record high levels on Tuesday hitting $2,941.56 per ounce as heightened trade tensions and economic uncertainty fueled robust demand for the safe-haven asset, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.28.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

6 minutes ago
 $640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil ..

$640 billion annual investment needed to meet oil demand growth: OPEC Secretary- ..

6 minutes ago
 FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Lib ..

FIA confirms seven Pakistanis among victims of Libya boat tragedy

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Hind Al Qasimi Director of Sharjah Design Centre

21 minutes ago
 Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches ..

Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi launches with first MBA class

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Sharjah Design Centre

36 minutes ago
Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy ..

Experts discuss efforts to accelerate clean energy transition in aviation at GIS ..

51 minutes ago
 Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

Usman Qadir decides to settle, play in Australia

58 minutes ago
 Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger ..

Pregnant woman died, daughter injured in passenger coach’s accident with motor ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 20 ..

ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislati ..

Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business