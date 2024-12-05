Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,912.17 points, increasing 0.26% or 26.12 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.60% to close the day at 9,886.

05 points, with a transaction volume of 104 billion Turkish liras ($2.98 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.7554 as of 09.50 a.m. (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5879, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.2034.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,672.50 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.32 per barrel.