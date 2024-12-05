Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Looking Up At Thursday Open

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange looking up at Thursday open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 9,912.17 points, increasing 0.26% or 26.12 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.60% to close the day at 9,886.

05 points, with a transaction volume of 104 billion Turkish liras ($2.98 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.7554 as of 09.50 a.m. (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5879, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.2034.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,672.50 and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.32 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Price Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

15 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business