Turkish stock exchange looking up at weekly open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,936.03 points, a rise of 0.31% or 27.56 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.40% to 8,908.47 points, with a daily transaction volume of 60 billion liras ($1.74 billion).

The market opened for a half-day on Monday for observance of the Republic Day holiday on Oct. 29.

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.2984 as of 10.01 a.m. (0701GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.0220, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.4307.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,752.50, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.52 per barrel.