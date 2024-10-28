Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Looking Up At Weekly Open

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange looking up at weekly open

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,936.03 points, a rise of 0.31% or 27.56 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.40% to 8,908.47 points, with a daily transaction volume of 60 billion liras ($1.74 billion).

The market opened for a half-day on Monday for observance of the Republic Day holiday on Oct. 29.

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.2984 as of 10.01 a.m. (0701GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.0220, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.4307.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,752.50, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.52 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Oil Istanbul Price Gold Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From Business