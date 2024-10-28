Turkish Stock Exchange Looking Up At Weekly Open
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 8,936.03 points, a rise of 0.31% or 27.56 points from the previous close.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.40% to 8,908.47 points, with a daily transaction volume of 60 billion liras ($1.74 billion).
The market opened for a half-day on Monday for observance of the Republic Day holiday on Oct. 29.
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.2984 as of 10.01 a.m. (0701GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.0220, and the GBP/TRY traded at 44.4307.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,752.50, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.52 per barrel.
