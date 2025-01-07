Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Flat On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100, opened flat on Tuesday at 10,079.29 points, slipping 0.06%, or 6.21 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, the index gained 0.10% to end the day at 10,085.

50 points, with a daily trading volume of 103 billion Turkish liras ($2.93 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 35.3227 as of 9.57 a.m. local time (0657GMT), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 36.7525 and the GBP/TRY at 44.2765.

The price of an ounce of gold was $2,652.39, while Brent crude oil traded at around $76.22 per barrel.

