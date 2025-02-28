Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Friday Down
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 9,696.68 points, falling 0.46% or 44.40 points from the previous close.
On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index jumped 1.75% to close at 9,741.
07 points, with a daily transaction volume of 109 billion Turkish liras ($2.99 billion).
The USD/TRY exchange rate was 36.4110 as of 9.50 am (0650GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.8090, and the GBP/TRY traded at 45.9400.
The price of one ounce of gold was $2,864.30, while the price of Brent crude oil was around $73.05 per barrel.
